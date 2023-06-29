Legendary actor Shakeel passes away, leaves behind stellar legacy

Yousaf Shakeel, a renowned Pakistani television and film actor, breathed his last earlier today, leaving behind a rich legacy of remarkable performances.

With his captivating presence and exceptional acting skills, Shakeel enthralled audiences in numerous hit projects such as “Aangan Terha,” “Shehzori,” “Afshaan,” and “Ankahi.”

Known by his real name, Yousuf Kamal, he graced the realms of radio, theatre, and films throughout his illustrious career, dedicating over 60 years to the media industry.

Loved for his charming personality, superb acting prowess, and eloquence, Shakeel predominantly portrayed positive characters in the dramas he starred in, earning him a special place in the hearts of viewers.

Today, actor Khaled Anam shared the heartbreaking news of Shakeel’s passing on his Instagram, paying tribute to the legendary artist. Anam wrote, “I will never use the words ‘no more with us’ for you. You were, are, and shall remain forever with us. You now will be the brightest star in heaven… Shine on my hero, my brother, my friend #Yusuf Shakeel. God bless you with his eternal light… prayers.”

Friends and fans expressed their deep sorrow upon learning about the demise of this iconic artist who contributed immensely to the industry, delivering countless memorable performances.

Many expressed their sadness upon hearing the news, attesting to the impact Shakeel had on their lives.

While Shakeel had retired from the television screen in recent years, having stepped away from work, his talent continued to shine through in his last notable serial, “Mere Humdam Mere Dost.” Although he led a private life, the veteran actor occasionally made appearances on television shows, delighting his fans.

As the news of Shakeel’s passing spreads, the industry mourns the loss of a true legend, and fans cherish the memories he created through his art. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his contributions continue to inspire generations to come.