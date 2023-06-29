Legendary actor Shakeel buried; Sindh governor attends funeral prayers

The funeral prayers for Yousuf Kamal, the television and film actor known very popularly as Shakeel, were offered in Karachi on Friday and he was buried in the city’s Defence graveyard.

The legendary actor breathed his last on Thursday, leaving behind a rich legacy of remarkable performances. He was 85.

The funeral prayers were offered at the Sultan Mosque in Karachi, which were attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, actors Faisal Qureshi, Behroze Sabzwari, Shehzad Raza, Aftab Alam among others.

Talking to the media after the funeral prayers, the governor shared that Shakeel was a towering figure of Pakistan’s drama industry. “However, unfortunately, he was not accorded the respect and status that he deserve,” he lamented.

Shakeel gave a distinct status to the art industry, and expressed his disappointment that people usually showed up when someone died, adding “we should visit them in their lives also”.

The neighbouring countries give a lot to their stars, he added.

With his captivating presence and exceptional acting skills, Shakeel enthralled audiences in numerous hit projects such as “Aangan Terha”, “Shehzori”, “Afshaan”, and “Ankahi”.

Known by his real name, Yousuf Kamal, he graced the realms of radio, theatre, and films throughout his illustrious career, dedicating over 60 years to the media industry.

Loved for his charming personality, superb acting prowess, and eloquence, Shakeel predominantly portrayed positive characters in the dramas he starred in, earning him a special place in the hearts of viewers.

View this post on Instagram

Today, actor Khaled Anam shared the heartbreaking news of Shakeel’s passing on his Instagram, paying tribute to the legendary artist. Anam wrote, “I will never use the words ‘no more with us’ for you. You were, are, and shall remain forever with us. You now will be the brightest star in heaven… Shine on my hero, my brother, my friend #Yusuf Shakeel. God bless you with his eternal light… prayers.”

Friends and fans expressed their deep sorrow upon learning about the demise of this iconic artist who contributed immensely to the industry, delivering countless memorable performances.

Many expressed their sadness upon hearing the news, attesting to the impact Shakeel had on their lives.

While Shakeel had retired from the television screen in recent years, having stepped away from work, his talent continued to shine through in his last notable serial, “Mere Humdam Mere Dost.” Although he led a private life, the veteran actor occasionally made appearances on television shows, delighting his fans.

As the news of Shakeel’s passing spreads, the industry mourns the loss of a true legend, and fans cherish the memories he created through his art. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his contributions continue to inspire generations to come.

Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter to share his thoughts, saying the veteran captivated audiences with powerful performances over decades.

“With his impeccable acting skills and versatility, Shakeel (Yousuf Kamal) sahib left an indelible mark on everyone he worked with. He captivated audiences with powerful performances over decades. His presence and respected stature in the industry will be deeply missed,” he tweeted.

Actor Faisal Qureshi called him “the pride of our nation”.

Actor Mahira Khan also shared a photograph of hers with the late actor to mourn the loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared his grief over the death of the legendary actor, calling it a loss for the drama industry of Pakistan.

**“Since the 1970s, his name has been associated with the golden era of Pakistan’s drama industry when dramas used to enthrall the audiences with their lively characters and acting. Shakeel sahib rose to fame because of his remarkable characters and brilliant performances, with whom golden memories are associated for me and my age fellows,” he reminisced.

The PM prayed for the departed soul and patience for the grieved family.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed sadness at the news of the passing of Shakeel.

“The recognition of Yousuf Kamal sahib’s art is that everyone knows him as ‘Shakeel Ahmed’. He was the hallmark of Pakistan’s drama. He got his artistic talent acknowledged and recognized in both film and TV,” she tweeted.

In Uncle Arfi, Ankahi and Aangan Terha, he played such timeless roles that the nation has not forgotten them till date. His death is a great loss to the world of arts, she added.

She prayed for the departed soul and his grieved family.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Aleem Khan also expressed grief over the veteran actor’s death.

Paying tribute in a tweet, Khan said Shakeel spread the essence of art among the youth through his impressive acting.

“His services to Pakistani drama and film industry will always be remembered. May Allah forgive him and give patience to the bereaved. Amen,” he tweeted.