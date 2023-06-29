Pakistan anticipates receiving $2.6 billion, under staff-level agreement with IMF

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) struck a preliminary understanding, the government anticipates receiving its $2.5 billion quota soon.

As the IMF program would be ending in a day, Pakistan has high hopes for the restoration of the staff-level agreement

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, the conditions for the restoration of the agreement have been fulfilled, and IMF is anticipated to make a formal declaration within the next day or two.

IMF’s ‘Extended Fund Facility’ programme for Pakistan expires in one day, thus it is anticipated that it would be on standby. Pakistan will receive this sum in the form of instalments.

The new economic assessment with IMF, which is worth $1 billion and $20 million, would be finished after the implementation of the new conditions.

What is a ‘Stand-By’ arrangement?

Stand-by arrangement is a short-term financing programme which extends from 12 to 24 months, though it cannot exceed a time period of 36 months.

The loan is bound to be returned within a time span of three to five years, interest percentage is set as per the global market, although the interest is comparatively lesser than private loans, and the conditions are also less.

Earlier, the deadlock remains in the negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monitory Fund (IMF) as the Executive Board meeting agenda of the international lender does not include Pakistan as an agenda item.

The names of other countries including Uganda and Iceland have been included for approval in the IMF Executive Board meeting.

“Finance Ministry officials and IMF officials will hold virtual meet ups in the coming days,” Finance Ministry sources told SAMAA TV. ‘IMF’s special meeting may be called’

A special meeting of the IMF Executive Board might be convened in case of Staff Level Agreement. Finance Ministry officials said that $6.5 billion IMF loan program is ending on June 30

As per the finance ministry data, Pakistan has received only 3.9 billion dollars so far.

It is relevant to mention here that About $2.5 billion dollars are pending from the IMF.

Pakistan needs convincing budget for any chance of more funds, IMF official says Pakistan has to satisfy the IMF on three counts, starting with a budget due on Friday, before its board reviews whether to release at least some of the $2.5 billion still pending under a lending programme expiring this month, an IMF official said.

Esther Perez Ruiz, the International Monetary Fund’s resident representative for Pakistan, said on Thursday there was only time for one last IMF board review before the end of the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) at the end of June.