PM, army chief spend Eid day with troops in Parachinar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Parachinar on the Pak-Afghan border earlier this morning to spend the Eid day with army men and officers.

Prime Minister Sharif and army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir offered Eid prayers along with soldiers and officers at Parachinar town of Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.

The PM lauded the high morale, military preparedness and professional standards of the army.

“I am spending Eid with you today along with the chief of army staff,” the PM said during his conversation with the officers.

He added that he had come to pay tribute to the efforts and passions of the army officers and officials, who guarded the borders of the motherland with courage and bravery

PM Sharif reiterated his resolve that there will be no hiding place for those who destroyed peace, terrorists, their patrons and facilitators.

“The Pakistani-ness of the Pakistani nation has failed the nefarious designs of the forces that created mischief, disorder and chaos in the country,” he commented.

The PM said the army officers and soldiers performed their duty of protection, defense and security of the motherland, disregarding their personal comfort and peace.

He further said that whether it is a happy occasion, including Eid, or a sad incident, the officers and soldiers individually and collectively gave priority to their duty of protecting the motherland.

He also said he paid tribute to the services of the men of the army, air force and navy who were performing their duty of protecting the borders with steely determination while facing immense difficulties.

The forces who wanted to create division and rift among the nation for their nefarious agenda have been defeated. The martyrs are the pride of Pakistan and the nation. Their respect and dignity is above all else.

The PM also placed flowers at the martyrs’ memorial and recited prayers.

Earlier, the chief of army staff welcomed the prime minister on his arrival. Apart from the commander of the 11 Corps, senior officials of the provincial government were also present on the occasion.