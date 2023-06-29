Pilots fly to 48 American states in under 48 hours

A group of aviators embarked on an impressive adventure.

The objective of Delta A350 Capt Barry Behnfeldt, Delta A321 Capt Aaron Wilson and repair technician Thomas Twiddy was to fly across all 48 contiguous American states within a time frame of 48 hours.

Inspired by a fellow pilot’s Guinness World Record endeavor, Capt Behnfeldt decided to undertake this challenge, UPI reported.

Utilizing a six-seat 1980 PA32R Piper Saratoga aircraft, the trio initiated their expedition from Michigan. They skillfully navigated through the skies, landing at one airport in each state until their final destination in Maine.

Surpassing their initial goal of 48 hours, the team accomplished their feat in an impressive duration of 44 hours and seven minutes.

To commemorate their triumphant journey’s conclusion, the team joyously crafted the formation of “48N48” in the sky.

Encouraged by their remarkable achievement, they now aspire to attain official recognition from Guinness World Records for their extraordinary accomplishment.