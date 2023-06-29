Pakistan condemns ‘despicable act’ of publicly burning Holy Quran in Sweden

Pakistan has strongly condemned the public burning of the holy Quran outside a mosque in Sweden on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, such willful incitement to discrimination, hatred, and violence cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression and protest.

The spokesperson said under international law, states are duty-bound to prohibit any advocacy of religious hatred, leading to incitement of violence.

“The recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents during the last few months in the West calls into serious question the legal framework which permits such hate-driven actions,” a state read.

Ms Baloch reiterated that the right to freedom of expression and opinion does not provide a licence to stoke hatred and sabotage inter-faith harmony.

She also said Pakistan’s concerns about the incident are being conveyed to Sweden.

She urged both the international community and the national governments to must undertake credible and concrete measures to prevent the rising incidents of xenophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

‘Utter contempt towards noble religion’

The Afghanistan’s Taliban government also reacted angrily to Swedish authorities allowing an Iraqi living in Sweden to burn a copy of the holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, calling it “utter contempt towards this noble religion”.

Swedish police had granted permission on Wednesday for a man to set fire to pages of the holy Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque, drawing condemnation from many Muslims around the world.

Police had allowed the protest in line with free-speech protections, but also opened an investigation into the man, originally from Iraq, for “agitation against an ethnic group”.

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said it condemned the act “in the strongest terms”.

“Permission for such despicable acts in front of a mosque on one of the holiest days of Islam shows nothing more than the utter contempt towards this noble religion and its close to two billion adherents by the Swedish authorities,” it said in a statement.

“We call on all Muslim states and organisations… to take all appropriate measures in response to such odious acts across the world.”

‘Provocative, ill-considered and unacceptable’

Moreover, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations also condemned the burning of the holy Quran, warning such acts “inflame” the feelings of Muslims around the world.

Under a heavy police presence, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old who fled to Sweden several years ago, on Wednesday desecrated the holy book before setting several pages alight.

The incident occurred as Muslims around the world began marking the Eidul Azha holiday and as the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia was drawing to a close.

Iraq condemned the Swedish authorities’ decision to grant an “extremist” permission to burn the Koran.

“These events inflame the feelings of Muslims around the world and represent a dangerous provocation for them,” the foreign ministry in Baghdad said.

Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr called for a demonstration outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad to demand the removal of the ambassador, charging that his state is “hostile to Islam”.

Iran joined in the condemnation, calling the burning “provocative, ill-considered and unacceptable”.

“The government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran… do not tolerate such an insult and strongly condemn it,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani.

“The Swedish government is expected to seriously consider the principle of responsibility and accountability in this regard, while preventing the repetition of insulting the holy sanctities,” he added.

Saudi Arabia, which hosted around 1.8 million Muslim pilgrims for the Hajj that ended on Wednesday, also denounced the burning.

“These hateful and repeated acts cannot be accepted with any justification,” the Saudi foreign ministry said.

‘Freedoms as a ploy’

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, called the Quran burning a “disgraceful act provoking the feelings of Muslims” as they mark Eid.

The Cairo-based Arab League branded the burning an “assault on the core of our Islamic faith”.

Kuwait called for perpetrators of such “hostile acts” to be brought to justice and “prevented from using the principle of freedoms as a ploy to justify hostility against Islam or any holy faith”.

The holy Quran burning was also condemned by the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council and by Morocco, which recalled its ambassador to Stockholm.

“This new offensive and irresponsible act disregards the feelings of more than a billion Muslims, at this sacred time of the great pilgrimage to Mecca and the blessed feast of Eidul Azha,” the kingdom said.

“Faced with these repeated provocations, committed under the complacent gaze of the Swedish government”, Morocco summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires in Rabat and recalled its ambassador, it added.

Syria’s government condemned the “disgraceful act” on one of the holiest days for Muslims “by an extremist with the permission and consent of the Swedish government”.

Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed movement Hezbollah charged the Swedish authorities were “complicit in the crime”.

Hezbollah called on Sweden to put an end to such acts “rather than hiding behind freedom of speech”.

It urged religious authorities and Muslim and Arab nations to take “all the necessary steps” to compel Sweden and other countries to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and stop “the spread of a culture of hate”.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned what it said was a “flagrant attack on human rights, values of tolerance, acceptance of others, democracy and peaceful coexistence among followers of all religions”.

In January, a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist burned a copy of the holy book near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, also triggering outrage in the Muslim world.