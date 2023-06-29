Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 29th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 29th June 2023 Jun 29, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 29th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Nation celebrates Eidul Azha being with religious zeal, fervour PM felicitates Qatari Amir on Eid-ul-Adha Fewer buyers for Eid camels as people count rupees Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Diablo 4 Season 1 unleashes new content, battle pass excitement ‘Tere Bin’ Last Episode: Meerab’s return sparks intrigue, leaving Haya’s fate uncertain ‘Dollar can plummet against Pakistani rupee’ amid likelihood of IMF deal