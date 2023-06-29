35,000MT crude oil transferred from Russian cargo ship to Pakistan refinery

Thirty-five thousand metric tons of crude oil has been transferred from the Russian oil cargo ship at the Karachi port to the Pakistan refinery tank.

Another 21,000 metric tons of crude oil is being transferred from the Russian ship Clyde Noble.

Karachi Port Trust officials say the crude oil transfer process will continue even on Eid day today.

Meanwhile, a second Russian oil cargo ship carrying crude oil for Pakistan has docked at the Karachi port.

With the arrival of the second cargo, Russia has completed shipment of 100,000 tonnes of crude oil to Pakistan.

Both sides are looking forward to continuing multifaceted bilateral dialogue on cooperation in energy security.