No nation can progress unless it imbibes spirit of sacrifice: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the entire Pakistani nation and the Islamic world on Eidul Azha, and prayed to God to accept the prayers and sacrifices of the Muslim world.

In a message posted on Twitter, the prime minister said that on this holy day, Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail presented an eternal example of sacrifice while expressing submission to Allah.

The PM said sacrifice is not a ritual, but a universal sentiment.

He further said sacrifice is not just about slaughtering an animal, but the purpose is to sacrifice one’s life in the way of God to achieve higher goals.

Shehbaz said it is a fact that no nation can progress unless it has the spirit of sacrifice.

Meanwhile, in a message on the occasion, the PM urged the people to take special care of those who have been rendered homeless due to the last year’s floods.

Shehbaz prayed for peace and prosperity of the Muslim world and alleviation of the sufferings of Muslims across the world, particularly the oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Sadiq Sanjrani

Moreover, acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has extended his heartfelt greetings to the whole nation on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

In a statement, he said Eidul Azha was a wonderful symbol of obedience as on this day Muslims commemorated the acts of obedience and submission performed by Prophet Ibrahim when he was commanded by God, in a form of a vision, to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismail, which established such an eternal tradition of obedience and sacrifice that continued to be followed till the end of time.

This spirit of sacrifice has a universal status. No nation in the world can progress unless it has the spirit of sacrifice, he said.

The acting president said everyone will have to work together for the development and prosperity of the country.

“We should keep all our interests, preferences and prejudices behind us. Now is the time to overcome all our political affiliations and adopt a common plan of action for the development and prosperity of the country. This country came into being as a result of endless sacrifices, tolerance and stability,” he stressed.

He said special care should be taken of the brothers and sisters who have been left behind due to the oppression.

“We should keep an eye around us so that none of our neighbours miss out on the joys of this holy occasion. On this day, we must remember the creators, martyrs and protectors of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for the great cause of protection, development and uplifting of the beloved country,” he remarked.

Services chiefs

A message wishing a very happy Eid to their fellow Pakistanis was also released on behalf of the armed forces, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and all the services chiefs.

“Eidul Azha gives us a message of peace, unity, fraternity & selfless sacrifice for the humanity. Let us remember and honour Shahuda (sic) of Pakistan on this day who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. They will forever be etched in our hearts,” the ISPR said in a statement.

Asif Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Muslims around the world on Eidul Azha and said the day taught everyone sacrifice, patience and tolerance.

He added that the poor and the under-privileged should not be forgotten on this day. The former president said that on the occasion of Eid, the Kashmiri brothers, sisters and children who have been victims of Indian oppression should also be remembered.

Prayers should also be offered for those who protect the motherland day and night, as well as the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

A vow should be made on this day to rid the country of extremism, Zardari said, adding such elements should be discouraged that used the religion for their vested interests.

“We must all work together to eradicate poverty, ignorance and intolerance from the country,” he added.

Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Aleem Khan remarked that the basic philosophy of celebrating Eidul Azha was to promote love, sacrifice, brotherhood and break the idols of ego, stubbornness, hatred and prejudices.

“On the occasion of Eid, share your happiness with the poor, helpless and needy people around you. May Allah Ta’ala make this Eid-ul-Adha a blessing and mercy for Pakistan and accept our sacrifices with honor. Amen,” he tweeted.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also felicitated the nation on the occasion.

Azam Nazeer Tarar

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the country was formed in the name of Islam, and prayed to God to ease the problems of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after offering Eid prayers at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, the minister vowed that all the difficulties will ease out.

“On the occasion of Eidul Azha, we must remember the needy and deserving. Take care of your surroundings and help the needy,” he stressed.

The spirit of helping the needy should remain throughout the year, Tarar added,