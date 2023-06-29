Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

5.2-magnitude tremors jolt Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earthquake occurred at 9:58am at 170km depth
Arham Fatima Jun 29, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

An earthquake has been reported in Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday morning.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the intensity of the tremors was 5.2 on the Richter Scale.

The quake that jolted the upper parts of the country reportedly occurred at 9:58am. Its depth has been recorded at 170 kilometers.

According to the Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Islamabad

earthquake

tremor

khyber pakhtunkhwa

richter scale

quake

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular