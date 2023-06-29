5.2-magnitude tremors jolt Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

An earthquake has been reported in Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday morning.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the intensity of the tremors was 5.2 on the Richter Scale.

The quake that jolted the upper parts of the country reportedly occurred at 9:58am. Its depth has been recorded at 170 kilometers.

According to the Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.