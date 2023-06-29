Watch Live
Balochistan CM directs commissioners to maintain security, cleanliness on Eid ul Azha

Urges masses to cooperate with the administration in cleanliness measures
Mujeeb Ullah Jun 29, 2023
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners and SSPs to be at their respective places of assignment on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha and special arrangements for security and cleanliness should be made in all districts.

The chief minister also directed the administrators of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and other districts to arrange for immediate disposal of animal waste and to ensure the security of Eid Gahs for offering Eid prayers.

He also instructed the administration should be alert to deal with any emergency situation in the rain-affected areas.

The CM urged the masses to cooperate with the administration in cleanliness measures on the occasion of Eid-ul- Azha.

