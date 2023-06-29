PM felicitates Qatari Amir on Eid-ul-Adha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephone call with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and greeted him on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Both leaders reciprocated warm wishes and felicitations on the holy occasion.

“Pakistan and Qatar enjoy deep rooted relations marked with shared faith, common aspirations and values. Both countries maintain multifaceted relation encompassing cooperation in the areas of energy, food security, defence, labour, IT and trade,” it was further added.

Qatar hosts over 250,000 Pakistani diaspora, which contributes significantly towards development of both nations.