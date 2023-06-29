PM, acting President Sanjrani felicitate nation on Eid

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the whole nation on the blessed and joyful occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, PM Shehbaz urged the people to take special care and remember those people on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, who became homeless due to previous year’s floods.

Associated Press Of Pakistan Pakistan’s National News Agency

Home National National PM stresses upon special care for flood hit homeless people on occasion of Eid ul Azha Wed, 28 Jun 2023, 11:55 PM TwitterFacebook

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the people to take special care and remember those people on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, who became homeless due to previous year’s floods. He said that he was cognizant that Pakistan was facing price hike which was triggered by the external issues in the shape of inflation and recession.

The prime minister felicitated the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Hajj and Eid ul Azha, he prayed for the acceptance of all the religious rituals and sacrifices.

Mr Sharif said the incumbent government was utilizing all its resources to provide relief to the public.

On the occasion, the premier prayed for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim world and for the alleviation of the sufferings of Muslims across the world, particularly the oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

He observed that the peace, tolerance, brotherhood and obedience to the commands of Allah Almighty were the messages conveyed through sacrifices and performance of Hajj.

Meeting such requirements through practical attainment coupled with pondering over the significance of the occasion and purpose behind it, would fulfill the real objectives of Eid ul Azha, he added.

Sharif went on to say that the august occasion reminded them of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his dear son Hazrat Ismail (AS), adding nothing could earn the Muslims a complete obedience to Allah Almighty unless they had the passion to sacrifice their best and the dearest thing for invoking His blessings.

He said the basic philosophy behind Eid ul Azha was to sacrifice the dearest thing for Allah Almighty by showing sincerity and devotion.

Equality, purging of oneself, purity of heart and sentiments were the outcome of such great sacrifice without which the actual spirit of Sunnah- e-Ibrahimi (AS) could not be attained, he stressed.

The prime minister also underlined the need of distributing the sacrificial meat among the deserving people so that those could also share the happiness of the joyous occasion.

The PM said that observance of Eid ul Azha provided the Muslims to inculcate the true spirit of sacrifice, vigour of faith and passionate obedience to commands of Allah Almighty which were manifested by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) in their lives.

On the other hand, acting president Sadiq Sanjrani in his message said Eid-ul-Azha was a wonderful symbol of obedience as on this day we commemorate together the acts of obedience and submission performed by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace Be Upon Him) when he was commanded by God, in a form of a dream vision, to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismail (Peace Be Upon Him), which established such an eternal tradition of obedience and sacrifice that continued to be followed till the end of time.

This spirit of sacrifice has a universal status. No nation in the world can progress unless it has the spirit of sacrifice, he said.

The Acting President said we have to work together for the development and prosperity of the country. We should keep all our interests, preferences and prejudices behind us. Now is the time to overcome all our political affiliations and adopt a common plan of action for the development and prosperity of the country. This country came into being as a result of endless sacrifices, tolerance and stability, he said.

He said we should also take special care of our brothers and sisters who have been left behind due to the oppression of the situation.

We should keep an eye around us so that none of our neighbours can miss out on the joys of this holy occasion. On this day, we must remember the creators, martyrs and protectors of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for the great cause of protection, development and uplifting of the beloved country.

I pray to Allah Almighty to grant us the true happiness of Eid-ul-Azha and accept our sacrifice with honour and grant us the ability to perform this great act of worship by its spirit, he said.