Nation celebrates Eidul Azha with religious zeal, fervour

Eidul Azha is being celebrated across the country, and in some other parts of the world, today with religious fervour to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Muslim world and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Clerics, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail.

Later, people offer sacrifices of animals. Civic authorities have made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other solid waste during the Eid days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Parachinar to celebrate the festival with the soldiers stationed at the Pak-Afghan border. He is accompanied by army chief Gen Asim Munir, and federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Former president Asif Zardari offered Eid prayers at Zardari House in Nawabshah. Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal and Khursheed Shah in Sukkur.

After the prayers, Zardari met with the people and greeted them. He was accompanied by other party leaders also.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman offered Eid prayers in his native Abdulkhel village in Dera Ismail Khan.

Fazl is said to have led the Eid prayers and then greeted the people.

Federal minister Maulana Asad Mehmood and Maulana Ubaidur Rehman also offered the prayers with the JUI-F chief.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq led the Eid prayers at Mansoora in Lahore.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Dr Raafia Haider is taking rounds of different areas of the city to ensure cleanliness in the wake of sacrifice of animal and disposing of solid waste management.

She also distributed Eidi among the waste management staff. She said more than 7,000 tonnes of waste from animal markets has been removed, adding more than 106 collection points have been set up in Lahore.

Mass sacrifices are also being reported from various cities, including Karachi and Quetta.

Pakistan Army troops stationed at forwards posts in border areas are also celebrating Eid together and dancing to the drumbeat, all the way from the desert of Tharparkar to the valley of Swat.

The soldiers of FC North are also celebrating Eid on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham. The command post Sanglakh is located 4,200 feet above sea-level.

Also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, the festival holds immense religious and cultural significance for Muslims.

Muslims across Pakistan prepare for this sacred festival weeks in advance. One of the essential aspects of the preparation involves procuring a healthy animal, usually a goat, sheep, or cow, which will be sacrificed in honour of the occasion.

As Eidul Azha approaches, communities come alive with vibrant decorations and preparations. Homes are cleaned and adorned with colourful lights and traditional ornaments. People indulge in shopping for new clothes, ensuring they look their best for the festivities.

Special markets are set up across the country, bustling with buyers and sellers trading livestock.

Eidul Azha not only symbolizes the importance of sacrifice, but also fosters unity, compassion, and generosity within Muslim society.