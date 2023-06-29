Eid-ul-Adha being celebrated with religious zeal, fervour

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” holds immense religious and cultural significance for Muslims.

This auspicious occasion commemorates the willingness of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. The event serves as a reminder of faith, devotion, and the importance of sacrifice in Islam.

Muslims across Pakistan prepare for this sacred festival weeks in advance. One of the essential aspects of the preparation involves procuring a healthy animal, usually a goat, sheep, or cow, which will be sacrificed in honour of the occasion. Families gather to select the animal, often seeking the healthiest and most beautiful one they can afford.

As Eid-ul-Adha approaches, communities come alive with vibrant decorations and preparations. Homes are cleaned and adorned with colourful lights and traditional ornaments. People indulge in shopping for new clothes, ensuring they look their best for the festivities. Special markets, known as “mandis,” are set up across the country, bustling with buyers and sellers trading livestock.

The day of Eid-ul-Adha begins with the congregational prayer held in mosques, where people gather to offer their prayers and listen to sermons emphasizing the spirit of sacrifice and devotion. Following the prayers, families dress in their finest attire and exchange warm greetings, spreading joy and happiness.

The sacrificial ritual takes place after the prayers, with each family performing the sacrifice according to Islamic traditions. The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three equal parts, with one portion shared among family and friends, one given to the needy, and the final portion kept for personal consumption.

Eid-ul-Adha not only symbolizes the importance of sacrifice but also fosters unity, compassion, and generosity within Muslim society. It is a time for families to come together, strengthen bonds, and extend kindness to those less fortunate. The festive atmosphere, delicious feasts, and acts of charity make Eid-ul-Adha a cherished and joyous occasion for all Pakistanis.

The local governments have also set up stalls and vans to pick up the remains and waste of the sacrificial animals, and they have also arranged vans to pick up the hides of the animals, to ensure the cleanliness of the city, all TV channels would broadcast special programs with respect to the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.