Asif Zardari vows to free Pakistan of ‘extremism’

Former president Asif Ali Zardari vowed to protect Pakistan and free the state of all sorts of extremism and also shared his views on eradicating poverty and illiteracy.

During his Eid message, the PPP supremo while sending Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Muslims worldwide, said, “Eid-ul-Adha gives the message of tolerance, patience and sacrifice, and those who sacrificed their lives for their homeland should be remembered on this day.”

He also mentioned the Muslims suffering the torture of Indian forces in IIOJK, that they should also be remembered in prayers on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Earlier, former president Asif Ali Zardari returned to Karachi after his three-day visit to Dubai.

The co-chairman would offer Eid prayers tomorrow in Nawab Shah, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would continue his stay in Dubai for Eid-ul-Adha as well.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would return to Pakistan after Eid and will leave for his Japan visit soon after.