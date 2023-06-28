‘Madaari:’ A Pakistani cinematic gem that captivates with raw characters and compelling drama

In the realm of storytelling, characters possess a certain enigmatic quality that transcends the boundaries of their creation.

They come alive, ceaselessly seeking answers and searching for solace. As their narratives unfold, it feels as if the very fabric of their existence, once confined to the pages of a script, is intricately woven before our eyes.

Such is the essence of Madaari, a Pakistani cinematic masterpiece crafted by director Siraj ul Salkin. This film boasts a rare gift to the audience—an ability to seize our hearts and minds, effortlessly captivating us with its characters’ perpetual subordination to the plot. They linger in our thoughts long after the credits roll.

The film’s brilliance lies in its originality. It eschews familiar faces and instead relies on a fresh ensemble of trained actors, technicians, and storytellers. Through their collective efforts, Madaari breathes life into a gripping and relevant story, unburdened by pretensions of complexity. It presents a tale that resonates with anyone, delivered with unfiltered passion and rawness.

Despite its modest budget, Madaari stands tall among the myriad of Eid releases in Pakistani cinemas. Its director skillfully utilizes space, time, and the story’s setting to weave a compelling narrative. Some editing choices may occasionally reveal its limited resources, such as an excessive reliance on slow-motion freeze frames and an unnecessary epilogue. However, Siraj’s inventive techniques largely succeed, making Madaari a worthwhile investment for enthusiasts of quality drama.

Spoiler Alert! Set in Karachi, the film subtly references Lyari, particularly with an opening shot featuring a soaring cheel, symbolizing the renowned Cheel Chowk. The protagonist, Haris (Ibad Alam Sher), is a passionate teenager tired of living in his uncle’s shadow. He feels out of place in his lackluster family, craving a life beyond mediocrity.

Two triggers define Haris—a father he yearns to understand and a fascination that borders on ecstasy, triggered by a monkey’s dance to the dugdugi. Amidst his failed attempts at a life of low-key crime with his friend (Hammad Siddiq), his frustration at being labeled a failure lands him a menial job in a local lawyer’s chamber. However, his world unravels when he discovers that the lawyer is his father’s murderer.

As the film progresses, new characters enter the stage, initially suggesting an overextended plot. Yet, to our surprise, everything falls seamlessly into place, showcasing Madaari’s ability to maintain suspense without becoming burdensome.

The performances in Madaari are noteworthy. Alam, a promising newcomer, flawlessly embodies the central character, exuding energy despite lacking conventional physical presence. Siddiq, known for his comedic relief in NAPA’s plays, impresses with his multifaceted portrayal. Although his occasional verbosity may grate on viewers’ ears, his overall entertainment value and depth are undeniable, making him a valuable asset to the silver screen.

In conclusion, I fervently hope that Madaari emerges as the dark horse of this Eid, drawing large audiences enthralled by crime dramas. Furthermore, I yearn for the talented cast of Madaari to find themselves on bigger stages, collaborating with esteemed directors and gracing larger screens. However, it remains a million-dollar question whether other filmmakers possess the willingness to invest the same amount of time and effort into their characters and actors, as displayed by this new generation of filmmakers. Regrettably, the answer seems to be in the negative.