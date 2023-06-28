ChatGPT iOS app introduces Bing integration for premium users, offering real-time information

The ChatGPT app for iOS has recently incorporated a Bing connection, allowing premium users to access more updated information. This new feature enhances the AI chatbot’s responses by providing current insights rather than relying solely on outdated web information.

OpenAI stated, “Plus users can now use ‘Browsing’ to get comprehensive answers and current insights on events and information that extend beyond the model’s original training data.” This integration offers users a way to obtain more comprehensive and timely answers to their queries.

To utilize this feature, Plus Tier users can enable it through the “New Features” section within the app’s settings. While it is regrettable that other search engines are not included, it is unsurprising that the Microsoft-owned ChatGPT app incorporates its own search engine, Bing, as a primary integration.

The Bing integration marks a significant enhancement for premium users, allowing them to stay informed with the latest information and receive more accurate responses from the AI chatbot. By integrating Bing into the ChatGPT app, OpenAI aims to provide a seamless and reliable experience for users seeking real-time insights and up-to-date knowledge.