PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan exchange Eid greetings
The Prime Minister thanked the Turkish President for inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended Eid ul Azha felicitations telephonically to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s nation.
In the conversation, the Prime Minister also felicitated the Turkish President and the public.
The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further enhance mutual cooperation in economic, defence and other fields.
