PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan exchange Eid greetings

The Prime Minister thanked the Turkish President for inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony.
Samaa Web Desk Jun 28, 2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended Eid ul Azha felicitations telephonically to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s nation.

In the conversation, the Prime Minister also felicitated the Turkish President and the public.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further enhance mutual cooperation in economic, defence and other fields.

