Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 28th June 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 28th June 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 28th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Fewer buyers for Eid camels as people count rupees Environmental moot COP 28 to be held in UAE between Nov 30-Dec 12: consul general Jahangir Tareen will be IPP’s prime ministerial candidate, says Aleem Khan Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Diablo 4 Season 1 unleashes new content, battle pass excitement ‘Tere Bin’ Last Episode: Meerab’s return sparks intrigue, leaving Haya’s fate uncertain Mark your calendars: How many holidays on Eid-ul-Adha?