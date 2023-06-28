Meta enhances parental controls for Instagram, Facebook to promote child safety

Meta has introduced enhanced parental control options for Instagram and Facebook, aiming to provide parents with greater oversight of their children’s online activities.

The newly introduced tools offer insights into various aspects, including the time spent on Messenger, contact lists, privacy settings, and the reporting of other users on the platform, through the Meta Family Center.

With this suite of parental control features, parents can gain a better understanding of their child’s connections on Instagram, both in terms of the accounts they follow and those who follow them. The tools enable parents to track the mutual friends shared between their child and the accounts they interact with, facilitating the identification of unfamiliar individuals.

Acknowledging the growing concerns surrounding child safety on their platforms, Meta is actively working on developing further parental control options. These ongoing efforts reflect the company’s commitment to addressing the safety and well-being of young users on Instagram and Facebook.

By providing parents with more comprehensive insights and controls, Meta aims to empower them to actively participate in their children’s online experiences and promote a safer digital environment. The introduction of these parental control features demonstrates Meta’s recognition of the importance of safeguarding young users and reflects their ongoing dedication to creating a secure online space for all.