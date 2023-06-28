Jasmin Bhasin confronts social media trolls over ‘abaya’ controversy

Jasmin Bhasin, the popular actor, recently addressed the backlash she faced on social media for wearing an abaya during her visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Clarifying the situation, Bhasin explained, “It’s a rule at the mosque to cover yourself in a certain attire, and that’s what I did. I respected the sacred place and followed the regulations, as taught by my parents since childhood.”

Having spent over a decade in the entertainment industry, Bhasin has learned to ignore trolls and not engage with unnecessary negativity. She stated, “I don’t care about the trolls. I choose what to wear and where I go. If tomorrow I’m pictured in a swimsuit during a beach vacation, I might be trolled for that too. I completely ignore the negativity. If you give importance to certain things, it increases. I don’t want that in my life.”

Acknowledging the constant scrutiny faced by celebrities, Bhasin accepted the presence of trolls on social media and emphasized the importance of focusing on the positive comments. She stated, “As actors, we put ourselves out there publicly. There are no restrictions on social media, and people troll and criticize all the time. I choose to focus on the positive.”

Bhasin recently revealed that due to scheduling conflicts, she had to drop out of a Vikran Bhatt film, which could have marked her Bollywood debut. Despite any regrets, she firmly believes that everything happens for a reason and is optimistic about new opportunities in the future.

While Bhasin has predominantly worked in television and made a few appearances in regional films, she is eager to make her mark in Bollywood. The actor explained her approach, saying, “I want to ensure that whenever I do a film, it has a strong script and a character that leaves a lasting impact. Acting is my passion, and I’m patiently waiting for the right script and the right people to work with in Bollywood.”