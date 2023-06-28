Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel return as Tara Singh and Sakeena in ‘Gadar 2,’ teaser released

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are set to reprise their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena in the highly anticipated sequel, Gadar 2.

The film’s makers recently unveiled the teaser for the new version of the beloved song “Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava.” While the original composition was crafted by Uttam Singh, the recreation has been skillfully executed by Mithoon. The late lyricist Anand Bakshi is credited for the lyrics, while Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik lend their melodious voices to the track.

Scheduled for release on August 11, Gadar 2 has generated immense excitement among fans. The teaser, which was released a few weeks ago, offered a glimpse into the storyline, showcasing Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh in Pakistan during the tumultuous year of 1971. Anil Sharma, the director of the original film, has returned to helm the sequel, ensuring continuity and authenticity in storytelling. Furthermore, Utkarsh Sharma, the son of Anil Sharma, who previously portrayed the role of Tara and Sakeena’s young son Jeete, will also reprise his character in this eagerly awaited follow-up.

Recently, Sunny Deol delighted fans by appearing as his iconic character from Gadar at his son Karan Deol’s sangeet ceremony, creating an unforgettable moment. Additionally, Ameesha Patel sought blessings at Mahim Dargah in anticipation of the film’s release, reflecting her dedication and excitement for the project.

Expressing his enthusiasm for Gadar 2, Sunny Deol stated, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his family and love. Collaborating with the team after 22 years was a creatively enriching experience.” With such anticipation and the return of beloved characters, Gadar 2 promises to captivate audiences once again with its powerful narrative and unforgettable performances.