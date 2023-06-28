Warner shines before Australia lose Khawaja in second Test

Australia’s David Warner made England pay for dropping him in helpful conditions with a quickfire fifty before the hosts removed Usman Khawaja after protesters briefly disrupted the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Wednesday.

It looked like Australia would get through the first day’s opening session without losing a wicket when, to what became the last ball before lunch, Josh Tongue bowled Khawaja, playing no shot, for 17 with a delivery that cut back in.

Fellow left-handed opener Warner was 53 not out in Australia’s total of 73-1.

That still represented a good morning’s work for Australia, 1-0 up in the five-match series after a thrilling two-wicket win in last week’s first Test at Edgbaston.

Australia were sent into bat by England captain Ben Stokes on a green-tinged Lord’s pitch and under overcast skies that aided the hosts’ four-strong frontline pace attack.

The match was briefly halted before the second over when two Just Stop Oil protesters ran out of the Grandstand and onto the outfield, sprinkling the environmental pressure group’s trademark orange powder on the square but not on the pitch.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow grabbed one of the demonstrators and carried them off the playing surface, with the other apprehended by stewards.

A third demonstrator was tackled before making it onto the outfield, with Metropolitan Police later saying they had arrested three people.

For all that England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach had come under scrutiny in Birmingham, the fact they missed several chances was a bigger factor in their defeat.

Another catch went down in the fifth over at Lord’s with Khawaja reprieved when first slip Joe Root could not hold a tough, low chance off James Anderson.

Rain then stopped play longer than the demonstrators had done during a 15-minute break.

And there was more frustration for England when Stuart Broad, who has long troubled Warner in Ashes contests, had the opener edging a drive on 20, only for fourth slip Pope to drop a two-handed catch to his left.

Both batsmen played and missed, unsurprisingly given the bowler-friendly conditions, with Warner also chancing his arm when hitting across the line.

But he completed a 66-ball fifty when he pulled fast bowler Tongue, in just his second Test after being recalled in place of injured off-spinner Moeen Ali, for six.