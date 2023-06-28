4 terrorists killed in IBOs in Bajaur, Khyber districts

Security forces have killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Inayat Qilla area of Bajaur district, while one was hunted down in Tirah valley in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ISPR, terrorist commander Shafi was also killed in the Bajaur operation.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the forces and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in activities against the forces as well as killing of innocent citizens.

The area is being sanitized out to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

Meanwhile, the forces killed another terrorist and injured three in a separate IBO in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

According to the military’s spokesman, weapon, and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist during the operation.