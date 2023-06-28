Environmental moot COP 28 to be held in UAE between Nov 30-Dec 12: consul general

The environmental conference, COP 28, will be held in the United Arab Emirates between November 30 and December 12, said United Arab Emirates Consul General in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi.

The purpose of the environmental conference is to prepare the world to deal with the problems facing the environment, the diplomat said in a video message released on Wednesday.

Environmental and climate change is the biggest challenge for the world today, Mr Remeithi said further.

“We need to protect our present and future generations from environmental and climate change,” he asserted.

Along with the conservation of natural water resources, the protection of fertile soil must also be ensured, he said.

The UAE’s presidency of COP 28 is an opportunity for global actions, the consul general said.