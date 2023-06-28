Bonded Bulk Warehouse Storage Policy approved to ease buying of POL products

The condition of opening letters of credit (LCs) with foreign banks for importing petroleum products has been abolished.

In a major decision, the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has approved the Bonded Bulk Warehouse Storage Policy.

The oil marketing companies and refineries will be able to buy crude oil and petroleum products at Pakistani ports instead of the global market.

Foreign oil supply companies will keep crude oil and petroleum products at the bonded storage at Pakistani ports.

The new policy will eliminate banking and other charges on the import of petroleum products.

With the new policy, refineries and oil marketing companies will be able to get cheap oil as compared to the global market.

The new policy has been prepared in view of the attitude of the international banks and the shortage of foreign exchange.

Foreign oil suppliers will release petroleum products only on the opening of letters of credit with scheduled banks.

Previously, a product would be released after confirmation of an LC from foreign banks for purchase petroleum products from the global market.

The bonded storage facility will make Pakistan’s strategic oil storage possible.

Currently, Pakistan does not have a strategic oil storage facility as compared to other countries.