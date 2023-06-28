Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

4 Pakistani youths ‘kidnapped’ by human smugglers in Iraq

'Kidnappers' demand ransom of Rs1.5m each from families; abductees belong to Nowshera Virkan, Wazirabad
Mohsin Khalid Jun 28, 2023
Four Pakistani youths have reportedly been abducted by human traffickers in Iraq.

The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs1.5 million each from the families of the four youths.

Those kidnapped reportedly belong to Nowshera Virkan and Wazirabad.

A video released by the suspected abductors shows the youths being tortured while the ransom is being demanded.

The FIA has stated that local human traffickers first took the youths to Iran and then to Iraq.

The abductees have been identified as Muhammad Mansoor, Muhammad Abdullah, Shahzeb and Safdar Ali.

On Sunday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Faisalabad apprehended a highly sought-after human trafficker accused of being involved in over 30 cases of illegal transportation of individuals to foreign countries.

The suspect, identified as Tahir Nadeem, allegedly defrauded countless citizens by exploiting them through fraudulent activities and false promises of overseas employment.

