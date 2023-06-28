Suspect involved in shooting at Latif Khosa’s house arrested: DIG

The mystery of shooting at the house of Supreme Court lawyer Latif Khosa appears to have been solved.

A former history-sheeter and professional shooter, Mohsin alias Lamba, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the firing, claimed DIG (Investigation) Kamran Adil.

The suspect has apparently admitted to opening fire at the house of Latif Khosa at the behest of PTI leader Zubair Khan Niazi.

Mohsin, along with an associate, fired at Khosa’s house on orders from PTI leader Niazi, according to his alleged confession.

The DIG claimed that Zubair Niazi sent one of his men along the shooters to identify Khosa’s house.

He further claimed that the compensation for the task was fixed at Rs1 million and the suspect even received an advance of Rs100,000.

The suspect is also a worker of the political party, and established a relationship with Zubair Niazi during rallies and public meetings, DIG Adil said.

He further claimed that the suspect had also planned to fire at the house of senior politician Aitzaz Ahsan.

The statement of the suspect Mohsin is being further verified, the DIG said, adding the shooter belonged to the underworld.

The DIG insisted that the suspect and the planners wanted to create a conflict between the government and lawyers or strain the relationship.