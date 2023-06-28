Govt to conduct special audit of Sethi-led PCB Management Committee’s tenure

The federal government has decided to conduct a special audit of the tenure of the PCB Management Committee.

A letter has been written to the Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct an audit of the tenure of former chairman of the management committee, Najam Sethi.

The letter seeks that a full audit of the expenses incurred during the tenure of Najam Sethi should be conducted.

The auditor general should also start an immediate audit of the Pakistan Sports League 8, the letter adds.

The AGP should also start an audit of the period between December 22, 2022 and June 20, 2023 without any delay.

The federal government had formed a temporary management committee in December 2022. Now, it seeks an audit of the tenure during which the committee functioned.

The committee was formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to revive the Pakistan Cricket Board’s 2014 Constitution. Former PCB chief Najam Sethi was named as its chief.

The management committee was tasked with repealing the PCB Constitution 2019, approving the proposal at para 7 of the summary.