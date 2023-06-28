PM felicitates expatriates, Muslim world on Eidul Azha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, greeting the expatriates as well as the Muslim world on Eidul Azha, said the festival symbolised the spirit of sacrifice, equality, and compassion.

“On the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I extend my heartiest greetings to Muslims in general and our overseas Pakistanis in particular who are celebrating this festival today,” he posted on Twitter.

The PM said Eidul Azha fostered unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and created the feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Allah Almighty.

He also said that true observance of the ritual demanded the Muslims adopt a life of piety and cleanliness.

The premier also prayed to God to bless the followers with peace and prosperity.

Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to offer Eidul Azha prayers at his Model Town residence.

After the sacrifice of animals, he will then head to Jati Umrah to offer prayers at his parents’ graves.

Nawaz’s Eid in Dubai

Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif offered Eid prayers in Dubai, UAE.

Screengrab

Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar and other family members also accompanied him for the Eid prayer.

Animals were also sacrificed in Dubai on behalf of Nawaz Sharif and his family.