Gulf nations, other countries celebrate Eidul Azha with huge prayer gatherings

As the Gulf nations celebrate Eidul Azha today, prayers have been offered in large gatherings across Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Middle Eastern countries.

In Saudi Arabia, large gatherings of Eid prayers were held in Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi in Makkah and Medina, while Saudi and foreign citizens offered Eid prayers in more than 12,000 mosques.

Millions of Muslims reportedly offered Eid prayers at two of Islam’s holiest sites, while prayers were also offered in more than 12,000 mosques of the Saudi capital Riyadh and other cities and villages where Pakistani citizens were among the many foreigners who participated.

After the prayers, the believers greeted each other for Eid, and also sacrificed animals.

The Saudi leadership also offered Eidul Azha greetings to the leaders of Islamic countries.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman issued Eid messages.

King Salman and the crown prince emphasized on the further development and prosperity of the Muslim world.

Eid prayers were also offered in small and big mosques across the UAE. Palestinians offered prayers in Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem despite restrictions imposed by Israeli forces.

Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia also hosted an Eid congregation, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan felicitated the people of his country.

Moreover, Australia, UK, other European countries, US and Canada are also celebrating Eidul Azha today.

PM extends Eid greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid greetings to the Pakistani expatriates as well as the Muslim world, saying the festival symbolised the spirit of sacrifice, equality and compassion.

“On the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I extend my heartiest greetings to Muslims in general and our overseas Pakistanis in particular who are celebrating this festival today,” he wrote on Twitter.

He further said Eidul Azha fostered unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and created the feelings of empathy and complete surrender before God.

The PM said true observance of the ritual demanded the Muslims adopt a life of piety and cleanliness.

Shehbaz also prayed for peace and prosperity for the Muslims.

Eid in Pakistan tomorrow

On the other hand, Eidul Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan with religious fervor tomorrow.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Muslim world and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open spaces in all cities, towns and villages.

The clerics, in their Eid sermons, will likely highlight the significance of the philosophy of the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail.

Civic authorities have made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other solid waste during the Eid days.