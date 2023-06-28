Children among 9 family members killed in Malakand over ‘domestic dispute’

Nine members of a family were gunned down in Malakand when armed men entered a house and opened fire.

Levies officials claim the incident was a result of a domestic dispute. The victims include four women, three men and children.

Reportedly, gunmen barged into a house in the Bagardara area on the outskirts of Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at night and started firing indiscriminately.

As a result, four women, three men and children were killed. A 12-year-old child miraculously remained safe.

According to the assistant commissioner, three people have been arrested over the incident. He claimed that the victim family’s son-in-law was involved in the incident, who killed his own wife among nine people.

The bodies were transferred to Batkhela DHQ Hospital, and after fulfilling legal formalities, handed over to the family.

A search operation is underway in the area to arrest the remaining culprits.

Meanwhile, residents of Malakand protested against the firing incident by placing the bodies of the victims on the road.

The protesters demanded the culprits be arrested as soon as possible and handed over to them.

However, on the assurance of the assistant commissioner, the protesters dispersed.