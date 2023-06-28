US reiterates call for action against terrorists in Pakistan

Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of the US State Department, once again reiterated the call for decisive measures to be taken against terrorists in Pakistan.

The joint statement by the US and India in the media briefing drew criticism for its call on Pakistan to combat all terrorist groups. In light of this, Miller emphasized that Pakistan has been specifically urged to take action against Sajid Mir and ensure his apprehension and punishment.

He highlighted the US commitment to collaborating with Pakistan in addressing the shared threat posed by terrorist organisations throughout the region. The Pakistani people have unfortunately endured terrorist attacks over the years. It is acknowledged that Pakistan has taken significant measures against terrorist groups following the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan.

The spokesperson went on to express appreciation for Pakistan and India’s efforts in maintaining the ceasefire along the Line of Control. However, he underlined the continued importance of Pakistan taking consistent and decisive actions to permanently eradicate all extremist groups, including Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and other such organizations.

Miller emphasised that the issue will be consistently raised with Pakistani authorities, underscoring the commitment to ongoing collaboration in countering shared threats, as discussed during the March 2023 CT Dialogue.

In response to another inquiry, he confirmed, “We consistently address human rights concerns in our dialogues with Indian officials, and these concerns have been personally conveyed during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Modi and President Biden.”

It is worth mentioning that Miller’s remarks coincided with the summoning of the US Deputy Chief of Mission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Monday evening. During the meeting, a strong protest was lodged regarding the joint statement issued by the US and India.