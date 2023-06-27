Pakistan Football team suffers another disappointing loss

Pakistan Football team suffered third consecutive loss in South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, as they lost 1-0 to Nepal in Bengaluru, India.

Pakistan had lost first two matches against India (4-0) and against Kuwait (4-0). But they were hoping to get win against Nepal, a team much weaker than two teams they had played earlier.

Pakistan team could not score a goal in the whole match, which means they ended the tournament without a single goal.

Nepal’s only goal was scored in the 80th minute by Aashish Chaudhary in the 80th minute of the match.

Pakistan had also lost all three matches in the four-nation tournament in Mauritius as well. They conceded 16 goals in the month of June and scored just one goal against champions Djibouti.

Pakistan Football team had many players, who are playing for foreign clubs in United Kingdom, Greece and other countries.

Pakistan team will also play FIFA World Cup qualifying round matches in October.