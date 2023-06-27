Jahangir Tareen will be IPP’s prime ministerial candidate, says Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan, while declaring the imminent end of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed his belief that not only himself but the entire nation has been deceived.

In an exclusive with a private TV channel, he said that his party would contest forthcoming elections against all parties. Furthermore, Abdul Aleem Khan announced that Jahangir Tareen would be the prime ministerial candidate for the IPP if they achieve victory in the general elections.

Mr Khan said that the collective decision of friends led to the formation of IPP. The individuals involved in the PTI aimed to support the chairman in his mission to build Naya Pakistan, and each person contributed their efforts towards that goal.

Abdul Aleem Khan clarified that he had no direct communication with Parvez Khattak. He also mentioned that he did not have any conversations with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, however, he did have a meeting with Asad Umar and extended an invitation for him to join their party. He also expressed that if Asad Umar intends to pursue a political career, he would be welcomed to join their party.

The IPP President affirmed that he has extended invitations to individuals across the board, underscoring that there have been no specific discussions with anyone yet. He stated that those who possess new ideas and a dedication to building a beautiful Pakistan are welcome to join the party. He stressed that the doors are open for anyone who was not involved in the events of May 9.

Mr Khan further expressed that the IPP welcomes everyone, as its doors are open to all. He anticipates that many friends will join the party after Eid, adding that numerous individuals are engaging in consultations with their circles and friends, indicating a growing interest in joining the party.

He said, “Over 25 percent of those who left PTI have joined our ranks, and noted that those who decided to leave PTI were inclined towards pursuing politics and sought a platform to fulfill their aspirations.”

Mr Khan also highlighted that the PTI chairman gained reputation through NAMAL University and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. The nation’s trust in PTI chairman was built upon observing the achievements of both the institutions. He clarified that his decision to support PTI chairman was not driven by personal interests but rather a desire to contribute to the betterment of the country. Had his primary concern been protecting his business, he would have joined PML-N after leaving PML-Q.

The IPP President revealed that he had told Pervaiz Khattak about the numerous issues caused by his actions, adding that the PTI chairman had expressed his displeasure towards Pervaiz Khattak, which led to the implementation of the formula that resulted in the appointments of Usman Buzdar in Punjab and Mehmood Khan in KP. While Abdul Aleem Khan admitted to being unfamiliar with Mehmood Khan, he claimed to have personal knowledge of Usman Buzdar’s actions in Punjab, serving as a witness to his actions and their impact on the province.

He expressed his belief that Mahmood Khan may have been incompetent, but he himself was not involved in any corrupt activities. On the other hand, he alleged that Usman Buzdar was involved in unethical practices and had a reputation for being an opportunist. Mr Khan claimed that Punjab was being run under the influence of Farah Gogi, her spouse and the PTI Chairman. He further alleged that Buzdar acted as a frontman for Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi, collecting money on their behalf and also benefiting personally from it.

Abdul Aleem Khan alleged that a fixed rate for recruitment of Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Commissioners was established in Punjab, resulting in unprecedented occurrences. This rate was applicable for a specific duration, and individuals such as the District Police Officer (DPO) were also implicated based on the same rate.

He claimed that the PTI chairman was aware of these activities as he himself had informed him and asserted that the PTI chief could not take any action without approval from home. Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that the PTI chairman carried out all tasks as directed by the “Murshid”.