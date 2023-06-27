Muhammad Ali Khan gets arrested once again

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested for the seventh time on Tuesday, soon after getting a bail in another case.

Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested by anti-corruption personnel outside the Mardan jail, right after coming out.

According to first information report (FIR), Ali Muhammad Khan had given contracts to contractors of his choice, which caused loss to government.

Other people who were nominated in this case were former minister Muhammad Atif, Tufail Anjum and others.

Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested last time on 9 June, by anti-corruption unit, right after his bail from anti-terrorism court.