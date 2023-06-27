Social media star Kusha Kapila announces separation, fans rally support amidst criticism

Kusha Kapila, known for her acting and influential presence on social media, recently took to Instagram to reveal her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia.

Following her announcement, the news spread like wildfire, making her a trending topic on Twitter. While many fans showed support and defended her decision, others posted negative comments.

In her Instagram post, Kusha expressed, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. It hasn’t been an easy decision, but we believe it’s the right one for this stage of our lives. Though our shared love and life continue to hold immense value, our current aspirations do not align. We gave it our all until we couldn’t anymore.” She also mentioned that both she and Zorawar will continue to co-parent their beloved dog, Maya.

While some users reacted with negativity on Twitter, citing an old interview where Kusha seemingly agreed to a controversial statement, others defended her, clarifying that it was merely a lighthearted moment. One Twitter user expressed their disappointment in people twisting old articles and interviews to create conspiracy theories and pass judgment. They emphasized that personal life choices should be respected, and opinions should not be formed on someone’s relationships.

Pictures of Kusha and Zorawar started circulating on Twitter, accompanied by suggestive comments. However, some users promptly responded, urging respect for their privacy during this challenging time and highlighting the importance of responsible social media usage.

Amidst the online discourse, several individuals emphasized that commenting on someone else’s relationship is uncalled for and urged others to use social media responsibly. They reminded users that they have no knowledge of the intricacies of the couple’s relationship and that passing judgment is unwarranted.

Kusha Kapila is widely recognized for her work as a fashion editor, comedian, actress, and YouTuber. She has made appearances on shows like “Son of Abish,” hosted by Abish Mathew, and served as one of the jury members on Season 7 of “Koffee with Karan.” Her talent and popularity have earned her a dedicated following.