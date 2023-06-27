Renowned actor Rashid Mehmood battling partial paralysis, opens up about financial struggles

Rashid Mehmood, a well-known Pakistani television actor renowned for his remarkable performances in negative roles, has captivated audiences with his acting prowess in numerous hit television serials.

Once an integral part of every PTV play, his distinctive speaking style garnered immense love from viewers. Some of his popular dramas include “Saheen,” “Kajal Ghar,” “Mirza Ghalib,” “Riyasat,” “Mohabbat Rooth Jaye To,” and more.

However, the celebrated actor is currently battling partial body paralysis, having recently experienced his fourth stroke. The stroke has affected his hand, face, and tongue. In a recent interview, Rashid Mehmood candidly discussed his illness and the challenges he faces financially. He expressed that what he truly desires is not charity, but rather respect and dignity. Reflecting on a government check he received worth 200,000 rupees, he lamented how this meager amount symbolized the culmination of a lifetime of struggle. With determination, Rashid Mehmood shared his belief in recovering and returning to a normal life, expressing gratitude for the gradual restoration of his voice and movement in his hands.

Upon witnessing the actor’s emotional video, fans expressed profound sadness and implored the government to support him in his time of need. They also lauded his remarkable body of work and urged other prosperous actors to assist retired artists. Additionally, fans emphasized the importance of establishing retirement plans for actors. Unfortunately, a few individuals harshly criticized the actor’s current condition, tarnishing the otherwise supportive sentiments expressed by his admirers.