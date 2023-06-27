Early review of Barbie Movie praises Ryan Gosling’s performance and Greta Gerwig’s direction

The highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie has become a hot topic in pop culture. As audiences eagerly await its theatrical release, a journalist who had the privilege of watching the film has shared their early review, shedding light on what viewers can expect.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the Barbie movie boasts an impressive cast, with Ryan Gosling taking on the male lead role. The film’s plot revolves around a doll living in “Barbieland” who is expelled for not meeting the standards of perfection and embarks on a thrilling adventure in the real world. The confidence in the project is evident as Gerwig and the production company have already begun discussions about a potential sequel.

Prior to the film’s release, Eliana Dockterman of Time Magazine provided some insights into the Margot Robbie starrer Barbie movie. While careful not to reveal too much about the film’s plot, the journalist touched upon the marketing campaign’s overwhelming pink hues and Warner Bros.’ ability to keep the storyline under wraps. According to Eliana, the movie is a delightful and self-aware romp with elements reminiscent of “Clueless” and “Legally Blonde.” She also praised its abundance of ideas, occasionally feeling a bit overwhelming.

Eliana further elaborated on the movie, highlighting the quests for self-discovery undertaken by both Barbie and Ken, which add an intriguing layer to the story. Notably, she mentioned that Ryan Gosling’s performance nearly steals the show, without giving away too much about Ken’s role. The cast and actors involved in the film attributed their participation to the talented director Gerwig and the sharpness of the script.

As we eagerly anticipate the release of this movie, it’s worth noting that it will face tough competition at the box office, particularly from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, “Oppenheimer.” Additionally, Tom Cruise’s forthcoming “Mission Impossible” movie adds even more fuel to the box office battle. Share your thoughts on the Barbie movie and get ready for a thrilling showdown between these highly anticipated films.