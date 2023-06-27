9 May events: Ejaz Chaudhry’s presence confirmed by videos

The forensic report of 9 May events confirmed that Ejaz Chaudhry was present among the miscreants whereas other people were also identified.

The footage of miscreants was obtained from safe city cameras, in which it was seen that the protestors gathered at Libert roundup about 4:57 pm and then they started walking towards cantonment.

They reached cantonment via Sher Pao Bridge and then reached Girja Chowk around 5:10 pm. They were seen to be doing damages to properties around 5:16 pm at Tufail Road and Asad Jan Road.

According to forensic report, the miscreants reached in front of Mall of Lahore around 5:25 pm and then stayed there for next three hours.

They were also seen entering Cantonment Departmental Store (CSD) around 8:40 pm.

The videos were sent by investigation wing to Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) to identify the miscreants.

The report would be submitted in the court by police so that all the accused involved in the heinous crime would be punished.