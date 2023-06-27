Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to make digital debut in crime drama ‘Blind’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is gearing up for her digital debut with the crime drama film ‘Blind,’ which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated movie features a stellar ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

Delivering a compelling tale of resilience and determination, ‘Blind’ showcases a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges. Presented by Jio Studios in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma, and Kross Pictures Production, the film is all set to premiere on July 7 on JioCinema.

After a hiatus of almost four years, ‘Blind’ marks Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s comeback to the film industry. Her last appearance on the silver screen was alongside Dulquer Salmaan in the 2019 film ‘The Zoya Factor.’ Fans eagerly await her digital debut as she takes on this intriguing crime drama, showcasing her talent and versatility in a new medium.