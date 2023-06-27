Wasim Akram believes Pakistan are contenders for World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former skipper Wasim Akram declared Pakistan team one of the favourites for 2023 World Cup, as he said that the conditions would suit the green shirts.

Pakistan have not won World Cup since 1992, when Wasim Akram played a key role in the final and was named player of the match.

Pakistan team have not reached final of ODI World Cup since 1999, when Wasim Akram was the captain and they lost to Australia in the final match.

The former left-arm fast bowler said that World No.1 batter Babar Azam is leading Pakistan team and he has got experienced players like Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Rizwan with him in batting.

He also hailed bowling attack of Pakistan, which comprises of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Wasim Akram also appreciated Babar Azam for playing according to the plan and said the conditions would also suit them.

The former captain said the people will come to stadium to see Babar Azam’s cover drives and the team could still improve in different departments.