Sheezan Khan eliminated from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ amidst growing excitement

As the premiere date of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ draws near, the excitement among fans continues to build.

We have been keeping you updated with the latest happenings of the season, and now we bring you exclusive news of the latest elimination.

After our earlier report on Daisy Shah’s eviction from the show, the latest update is that Sheezan Khan is the most recent contestant to be eliminated. Sheezan, who participated amidst controversy, bid farewell to the daring competition.

This season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ features a roster of popular faces including Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare, Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrra M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir, Rohit Roy, and many more. Under the guidance of host Rohit Shetty, the contestants are tasked with even more challenging stunts and tasks this time around. Pictures and news of injuries sustained by several contestants have been circulating on the internet, with glimpses shared by participants like Nyrra Banerji and Aishwarya Sharma on their social media platforms.

As the competition heats up, fans eagerly anticipate further twists and turns in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,’ eagerly following the journeys of their favorite contestants.