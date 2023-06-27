Ayesha Singh bids adieu to ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ on her last day of shoot

Ayesha Singh, popularly known as Sai in the television show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,” bid an emotional farewell as she wrapped up her last day of shooting.

The talented actress, who has won hearts with her exceptional portrayal of the strong-willed and independent character, couldn’t hold back her emotions as she said goodbye to the cast and crew who became her second family during her time on the show.

As the cameras stopped rolling and the final scenes were filmed, the atmosphere on set became bittersweet. Ayesha Singh, along with her co-stars and the production team, shared heartfelt moments filled with laughter, tears, and reminiscence. The bond they had developed over the course of the show was evident as they exchanged warm hugs and exchanged heartfelt messages of gratitude.

Expressing her emotions, Ayesha Singh said, “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a life-changing journey for me. Sai’s character has been so close to my heart, and I will forever cherish the memories we created on this set. The love and support I received from the audience have been overwhelming, and I am grateful for every moment.”

The entire cast and crew acknowledged Ayesha’s dedication, professionalism, and talent, praising her for bringing Sai to life with such conviction and authenticity. The team also expressed their gratitude for the immense contribution she made to the show’s success.

As Ayesha Singh bid farewell to “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,” fans of the show flooded social media with messages of love and appreciation for her exceptional portrayal of Sai. The actress’s emotional farewell marks the end of an era for the popular television series, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill.

Though the show will continue with new storylines and characters, Ayesha Singh’s departure undoubtedly marks a significant milestone for both the actress and the loyal viewers who have been captivated by her remarkable performance throughout the show’s run.