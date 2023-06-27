Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor to begin filming for ‘Stree 2’ in July

The highly anticipated sequel to the super successful film “Stree” was announced during the Jio Studios event on April 12, and now we have learned that Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will kick off shooting for “Stree 2” in July.

“Stree,” a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, made waves in 2018 and after six years, its sequel is set to hit theaters. The dynamic duo of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will begin filming for “Stree 2” in July.

During the Jio Studios’ Infinite Together event, held on April 12, Dinesh Vijan, along with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, took to the stage to announce the exciting news of “Stree 2” coming to screens next year. The original “Stree” was shot in the quaint town of Chanderi, located in Madhya Pradesh, known for its rich culture and traditions. Sources close to the sequel’s development have revealed that “Stree 2” will also be shot in Chanderi. The actors are set to commence filming in the second week of July.

It’s worth noting that one of the popular songs from “Stree,” titled “Nazar Na Lag Jaye,” was also shot in Kati Ghati, Chanderi.

The plot of “Stree” revolves around the urban legend of Nale Ba (Come tomorrow) in Karnataka. The film tells the story of a witch who kidnaps men at night when they are alone, leaving only their clothes behind. Directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK, “Stree” features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.