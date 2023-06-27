Globally recognised upcoming film ‘Aar Paar’ to hit theaters on Eid

The cast and crew of the soon-to-be-released film, Aar Paar, held a press conference to celebrate its laurels on international platforms with the media and give them an opportunity to meet the team behind its resounding success.

Produced by Kalakar Entertainments and written by Mashood Qadri, Aar Paar has been directed by Saleem Daad.

The film, which is yet to release in Pakistan, has already won awards at five international film festivals.

Its cast comprises a galaxy of veterans and upcoming sensations, including Moammar Rana, Shamyl Khan, Erum Akhtar, Okasha Gul, Mashood Qadri, Furqan Ahmed, Zuhab Khan, Ahmed Hassan, Areej Chaudhary and others.

Ryena Moammar Rana, daughter of Moammar Rana, also makes her debut with the film.

The plot follows a friendship across borders – between Kamal (Shamyl Khan) and Arman Singh (Moammar Rana) – as well as their family relationships.

Focusing on the challenges that life throws at them, it also showcases women empowerment and promises to be a game changer in the world of Pakistani cinema, introducing a narrative that challenges conventions and sparks conversations.

Aar Paar is set to hit theaters in Punjab on Eidul Azha.

The list of festivals where Aar Paar has been recognized as a winner or shortlisted for an award: