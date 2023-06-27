US dollar sees major fall against rupee after two months

After a long haul of two months, the rate of US dollar against the rupee has finally come down to a figure under Rs290.

In the open market, the dollar registered a rate of Rs289 against the rupee at the closing time of trade.

On Tuesday, the greenback shed Rs2 against the rupee to come down to Rs289.

In interbank trading, however, the dollar saw a slight fall only and decreased in value by seven paisas to close in at Rs285.99, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the extraordinary gap between the official and open market rates of the dollar ended.

In the interbank trading, the rate of dollar was reported at Rs286.5 at the opening time of the day, while in the open market, the rate was Rs289.

Forex Association of Pakistan President Malik Bostan said the filling of the gap will also put a lid on the black market of hundi/hawala.

There are indications that the illicit black market for dollars is gradually being phased out.

Following the likelihood of reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the substantial disparity between the official exchange rate and the open market rate for the US dollar has been eliminated.

According to Bostan, in the grey market in Peshawar, the dollar is being traded at Rs291, while in Dubai, it is valued at Rs294.

Bostan further asserted that if the IMF deal is finalised, the value of the dollar could plummet to as low as Rs270.