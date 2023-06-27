Meet Sohniya, Pakistan’s first housewife who conquers Haramosh La above 5000 m

A team of fearless climbers, including Dr. Sana Jamil, Ammara Sharif, Sohniya Baber, Abduhu, and Dr. Raheel, successfully accomplished a remarkable feat by crossing the formidable Haramosh La in Pakistan.

Situated at an elevation of over 5,000 meters, Haramosh La is renowned for its treacherous terrain and is considered a true test of mountaineering expertise.

Sohniya Baber, one of the courageous climbers, expressed her love for mountains but admitted that the journey to conquer the heights of Haramosh La was far from easy.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the expedition, she confessed, “I didn’t think climbing the mountain would be so challenging.”

The trek to Haramosh La is notorious for its difficulties, particularly due to the heavily fissured glacier on the upper Chomolungma, which poses a constant risk of avalanches. Moreover, the ascent on the west side is steep, demanding the use of ropes that extend nearly 600-700 meters.

Despite the daunting obstacles encountered along the way, the women’s determination and perseverance paid off as they successfully completed the hazardous passage.

Their accomplishment marks a significant milestone in mountaineering history, showcasing the indomitable spirit of adventurers who dare to push their limits in the face of adversity.