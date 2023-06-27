Military courts case: SC’s Justice Afridi stresses formation of full bench

Supreme Court’s Justice Yahya Afridi has written a note on the hearing of petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts.

In the note, Justice Afridi has emphasized on the formation of a full court bench.

He further said that written objections have come up of members included in the bench hearing the petitions.

The objections of the most senior judge after the chief justice have also come to the fore, the note said further.

The currently constituted bench needs urgent attention and review by the chief justice, it added.

The judge wrote that the reputation of the justice system also rests on public trust.

The term of the present government is about to end, it further said, adding that at present, there is a political environment for elections in the country.

In such an environment, commentary against the constitution of the bench could prolong, he remarked.

The written objections of the judges who are part of the bench hearing the case against military courts are very serious.

“These objections cannot be ignored,” Justice Afridi’s note stated.

It is not appropriate to opine on the objection of a senior judge at this time, he further said.

A senior judge’s objections demand appropriate measures to restore harmony in the court and restore public confidence, the note says.

The first step should be to constitute a full court bench, the judge stressed in the note.